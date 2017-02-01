There are on the WIKY-FM Evansville story from 20 hrs ago, titled Chase Suspect Accused of Molesting 12 year oldWednesday, February.... In it, WIKY-FM Evansville reports that:

The Evansville man who led police on a chase over the Twin Bridges Tuesday is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 12 year old girl. 40 year old Roxie Brodie appeared in a Henderson County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

