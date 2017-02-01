Chase Suspect Accused of Molesting 12 year oldWednesday, February...
There are 6 comments on the WIKY-FM Evansville story from 20 hrs ago, titled Chase Suspect Accused of Molesting 12 year oldWednesday, February.... In it, WIKY-FM Evansville reports that:
The Evansville man who led police on a chase over the Twin Bridges Tuesday is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 12 year old girl. 40 year old Roxie Brodie appeared in a Henderson County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
This one isn't getting deleted.
|
#2 5 hrs ago
What a pos, they should cut off his Weiner asap
|
#3 5 hrs ago
To be clear I absolutely have respect for authority, and appreciate and respect law enforcement and their cobtribution to society. There are many great officers.
It's the few that abuse their authority, forget to be humble and leave their ego at the door that I have an issue with.
He us not guilty. He has gone manic several times in the past and his behavior is always the same. He has never in his life even spanked a child. He would never harm a kid, ever. The family has gone to Deconness Crosspoint 29 times asking for help however because his private insurance ran out and he is an adult they refused to pick him up for treatment.
He is being targeted at this point and taken advantage of because of comments he said on Facebook. Why do you think the media is blowing up this case on every media circuit and online outlet? It's over kill because he was targeted. We all know he wouldn't hurt anyone let alone a child. I've been around the man 40 years, he's been around kids and preteens his entire life and never not once has there ever been a accusation or indication of anything like this. Come on use your common sense.
If anyone has information regarding, Disability Rights or any organizations we can contact for help please post it.
|
#4 4 hrs ago
People with mania sometimes are hyper sexual. Not saying if he's guilty or not, just something to think about.
|
#5 4 hrs ago
Here's the thread from the news. Doubt topix will delete their own thread! What you got to say now? Official news.
|
#6 39 min ago
Are you on this page too Stalker, Baiter, EPD employee? You changed your name again but your poor grammer causes you to stand out "pos"?? Again he is not guilty he deserves a fair trial and it's EDP employees like you that give police officers a bad name.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley weyer
|2 min
|Friend
|1
|April Elpers
|2 min
|geez
|4
|Girls who cheat on their man
|3 min
|Ohh
|39
|Roxie Brodie
|3 min
|geez
|27
|Heather Reeves selling dope again
|5 min
|Nope
|7
|newly single
|17 min
|Crazy
|2
|Barbershop on Boeke raided by the FBI
|17 min
|Skinny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC