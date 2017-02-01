Chase Suspect Accused of Molesting 12...

Chase Suspect Accused of Molesting 12 year oldWednesday, February...

There are 6 comments on the WIKY-FM Evansville story from 20 hrs ago, titled Chase Suspect Accused of Molesting 12 year oldWednesday, February.... In it, WIKY-FM Evansville reports that:

The Evansville man who led police on a chase over the Twin Bridges Tuesday is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 12 year old girl. 40 year old Roxie Brodie appeared in a Henderson County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
rlb

Evansville, IN

#1 5 hrs ago
This one isn't getting deleted.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
pow

Evansville, IN

#2 5 hrs ago
What a pos, they should cut off his Weiner asap
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Concerned

Rock Hill, SC

#3 5 hrs ago
To be clear I absolutely have respect for authority, and appreciate and respect law enforcement and their cobtribution to society. There are many great officers.
It's the few that abuse their authority, forget to be humble and leave their ego at the door that I have an issue with.

He us not guilty. He has gone manic several times in the past and his behavior is always the same. He has never in his life even spanked a child. He would never harm a kid, ever. The family has gone to Deconness Crosspoint 29 times asking for help however because his private insurance ran out and he is an adult they refused to pick him up for treatment.
He is being targeted at this point and taken advantage of because of comments he said on Facebook. Why do you think the media is blowing up this case on every media circuit and online outlet? It's over kill because he was targeted. We all know he wouldn't hurt anyone let alone a child. I've been around the man 40 years, he's been around kids and preteens his entire life and never not once has there ever been a accusation or indication of anything like this. Come on use your common sense.

If anyone has information regarding, Disability Rights or any organizations we can contact for help please post it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Latuda

Indianapolis, IN

#4 4 hrs ago
People with mania sometimes are hyper sexual. Not saying if he's guilty or not, just something to think about.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
News

Evansville, IN

#5 4 hrs ago
Here's the thread from the news. Doubt topix will delete their own thread! What you got to say now? Official news.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Concerned

Rock Hill, SC

#6 39 min ago
pow wrote:
What a pos, they should cut off his Weiner asap
Are you on this page too Stalker, Baiter, EPD employee? You changed your name again but your poor grammer causes you to stand out "pos"?? Again he is not guilty he deserves a fair trial and it's EDP employees like you that give police officers a bad name.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley weyer 2 min Friend 1
April Elpers 2 min geez 4
Girls who cheat on their man 3 min Ohh 39
Roxie Brodie 3 min geez 27
Heather Reeves selling dope again 5 min Nope 7
newly single 17 min Crazy 2
Barbershop on Boeke raided by the FBI 17 min Skinny 2
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,978 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC