Chamber opposed to Terre Haute casino...

Chamber opposed to Terre Haute casino Thursday, February 2The...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

"To think about a casino being able to move wherever they want in Terre Haute and not having been a part of the process for all of these years just does not seem right to us," Gillenwater told the WIKY Morning Show. Rising Star Casino would like to move half of its gaming tables to Terre Haute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kyle L at the casino 7 min Scared 3
newly single 7 min newly single 21
names of guys who hit women 13 min Whitey 25
Barbershop on Boeke raided by the FBI 23 min Busted 10
amyjo is a big o'l ho 28 min Jeezy 14
Nolan Coleman back in jail 44 min ? 2
Roxie Brodie 47 min Tnt 32
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC