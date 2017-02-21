Chamber Hosts 26th ATHENA AwardsFriday, February 24The Southwest...
President and CEO of the Chamber Christy Gillenwater says the event recognizes a special group of people from the Evansville area. "It's a great way for us to celebrate the leadership of outstanding professional and businesswomen in the community, and really highlight what they've done, not only in their place of work in the larger community, but also in inspiring and mentoring other women."
