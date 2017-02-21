Brad Byrd In-Depth: Dr. James MacLeod Talks Karl Kae Knecht
Karl Kae Knecht's name is synonymous with the city of Evansville. He was an editorial cartoonist for the Evansville Courier for about 40 years using his creativity to amuse readers during World War II, the Great Depression, and the Space Race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is alicia lowe
|5 min
|Alicia lowe
|2
|Sexy tall girls in the ville
|9 min
|Nahhh
|2
|Snitch for Aleah
|10 min
|Hey Jimtown
|260
|Sad thing about being a stripper
|50 min
|what a joke
|42
|Gray hair
|1 hr
|Blue hair
|92
|Crystal dusty Dunbar
|1 hr
|Dairy
|1
|Matt Elliott
|1 hr
|ss
|9
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC