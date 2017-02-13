Boy to undergo facial reconstruction ...

Boy to undergo facial reconstruction surgery after dog bite

41 min ago Read more: The Tribune

Police in Evansville say a 9-year-old boy will require facial reconstruction surgery after a pit bull bit him on the face. The Courier & Press reports that officers were called to a residence around 5:15 p.m. Sunday where a mother was holding a cloth over the boy's face.

