Apparent gunshot fired into Evansville synagogue
Special Agent Wendy Osborne says agents went Tuesday to Temple Adath B'Nai Israel where Rabbi Gary Mazo says a bullet was fired into a window. Mazo says the damage was discovered Monday.
