Work begins on Bee Slough in Evansville Monday, January 30The nasty...
"Those who drive into Evansville along Veterans Memorial Parkway have seen a lot of trees being cleared out," said Allen Mounts, Director of the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility. "They are putting an access road in to work on a relief sewer to drain Bee Slough," he added.
