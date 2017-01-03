Who's riding the bus and who isn't

Who's riding the bus and who isn't

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: News Tribune

JeffTran, the Jefferson City public bus system, will have head-counters in its seats in the coming weeks as a consulting firm pursues a ridership analysis under a system-wide assessment study approved Tuesday night by the City Council. The council authorized the $75,000 contract with the Lochmueller Group, a research, planning and engineering organization based in Evansville, Indiana, to conduct the on-board study of the city's 22-vehicle bus fleet and JeffTran service area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alex keaton 16 min MalloryKeaton 12
Abby on bp BodyRubs 37 min ummm 3
Mommy pays for you to rape eville women 38 min The rapo 5
whats going on 41 min Trailer park trash 4
Kara BROESCH 42 min Eddie caputo 10
Hot tj maxx guy 48 min Just saying 22
Newburgh 1 hr Here you go 26
Who suicide out at Central HS? 1 hr :( 49
hannah williams 3 hr nailmsn 55
Someone jumped off the bridge 8 hr Curious Cat 62
Vanderburgh Co Sheriff's Office 9 hr Mo E 75
Body found 10 hr Blue 114
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,254 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,417

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC