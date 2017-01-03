Who's riding the bus and who isn't

JeffTran, the Jefferson City public bus system, will have head-counters in its seats in the coming weeks as a consulting firm pursues a ridership analysis under a system-wide assessment study approved Tuesday night by the City Council. The council authorized the $75,000 contract with the Lochmueller Group, a research, planning and engineering organization based in Evansville, Indiana, to conduct the on-board study of the city's 22-vehicle bus fleet and JeffTran service area.

