University News a " January 16
Purdue Polytechnic Columbus is inviting current high school and college transfer students to attend its annual College Visit Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the school, 4444 Kelly St., Columbus. Students and families will learn about Purdue University, financial aid, student hosting and admissions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No One Understands Marraige Anymore
|8 min
|Confused
|1
|Who is the trashiest person in Jimtown?
|13 min
|Skinny
|1
|Sean Rust broke
|17 min
|Callmedaddy
|20
|Chris Wargel (Apr '15)
|32 min
|DrBob
|6
|easy women
|34 min
|Headking
|3
|tristan knight
|39 min
|youspelledmynamew...
|6
|Looking for a BBC
|43 min
|Headking
|3
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC