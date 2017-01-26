Uber ride-hailing app debuts in India...

Uber ride-hailing app debuts in Indianaa s 3rd-largest city

Read more: The Tribune

The Evansville Courier and Press reports seven other cities in Indiana had Uber before Evansville even though Evansville is Indiana's third-largest city. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was the first customer in the city.

