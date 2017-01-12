The American Red Cross to Honor Martin Luther King Jr. by Installing 1000 Free Smoke Alarms
To honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the Indiana region of the American Red Cross will come together Monday through Friday to serve vulnerable communities with the Home Fire Campaign. The American Red Cross of Southern Indiana will install smoke alarms, test existing alarms and replace batteries with the help of the Evansville Fire Department and Mount Vernon Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She asked me to spit in her mouth
|1 min
|Luvitrough
|6
|Cute white boy that drives the new silver Impal...
|5 min
|Why r blacks so dumb
|10
|Did Patrick B cheat on hope?
|9 min
|Tickle ma nutsack
|7
|Frankie Pollard
|10 min
|Concerned
|1
|Roxie Brodie
|11 min
|wow
|4
|Can I get some DNA
|20 min
|Samantha
|10
|Sean Rust broke
|27 min
|AnyHoot
|25
|Snitch for Aleah
|4 hr
|Jimtown
|36
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC