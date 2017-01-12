The American Red Cross to Honor Marti...

The American Red Cross to Honor Martin Luther King Jr. by Installing 1000 Free Smoke Alarms

To honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the Indiana region of the American Red Cross will come together Monday through Friday to serve vulnerable communities with the Home Fire Campaign. The American Red Cross of Southern Indiana will install smoke alarms, test existing alarms and replace batteries with the help of the Evansville Fire Department and Mount Vernon Fire Department.

