Suspect caught by K-9 after 'low-speed' chase
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, the chase began around 1 a.m. Tuesday when a deputy noticed a truck driving erratically on Diamond Avenue, near St. Joseph Avenue. Indiana State Police, Evansville police and sheriff's deputies all worked together during the chase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ginger from RR
|25 min
|Ouch
|14
|wilhelm kurzendoerfer
|34 min
|Mr wonderful
|29
|backpage gone
|1 hr
|AnotherHobbyist
|9
|Who has the worst D*ck game?
|1 hr
|Hahahhahaa
|2
|probation office
|1 hr
|Skankhunt42
|9
|Girls who cheat on their man
|1 hr
|Eric
|15
|Tiffany Appell (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Her
|7
|How many people did Nick Kelley give aids to?
|18 hr
|hahaha
|53
|Central High School Bullies! Theres Plenty
|19 hr
|pepperoni
|66
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC