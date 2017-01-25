Sunrise ShoutOut: Next Step Dance

Sunrise ShoutOut: Next Step Dance

Our Sunrise ShoutOut on Monday, January 23, 2017, goes to the Next Step Dance group members who performed during halftime of the University of Evansville women's basketball game against Southern Illinois! The kids did a great job! Thanks to Jenny Stute for the photos!

