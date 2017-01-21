Student News - January 21, 2017

Milton Elementary School recently announced its honor rolls for the second nine-weeks of the 2016-17 school year. Those recognized include: A and B: Roman Branco, Jessica Moore, Serenity Overton, Kadence Sanders, Corey Spurr, Ashur, Stenger, Decoda Stepler, Allie Thornsberry, Alanna Washington and Diane Whitt.

