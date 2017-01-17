St. Mary's in Evansville Changing NameFriday, January 20St. Mary's...

St. Mary's in Evansville Changing Nam...

St. Mary's in Evansville Changing Name

Beginning April 20, St. Marys will be known as St. Vincent. The change affects all St. Marys locations.

Evansville, IN

