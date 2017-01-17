St. Louis man charged in Evansville murder booked into jail
The 18-year-old mom went live on Facebook, showing the toddler taped to the wall. With his mouth taped shut, he can be heard crying in the background, as she tells her audience why the boy is restrained.
