Southern Indiana courts see rise in heroin, meth sentences

Recently released court statistics show a growing percentage of prisoners sentenced for federal drug crimes in southern Indiana are heroin offenders. A U.S. Sentencing Commission report shows that heroin accounted for nearly 13 percent of the sentences for federal drug crimes in the region during the 2015 fiscal year.

