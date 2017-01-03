Southern Indiana city to fell more than 100 dead trees
A southwestern Indiana city is giving the axe to more than 100 dead, rotting trees that pose a public safety hazard. Princeton Building Commissioner Clint Smith says residents in the city about 25 miles north of Evansville will receive 48-hour notice before trees near their homes come down.
