Sheriff says man attacked family, killing 1, badly hurting 2
Authorities say a man attacked his wife and two adult daughters inside a home near Evansville, killing one of them and badly injuring the others. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the man was in custody after apparently injuring himself with a knife during the Monday morning attack.
