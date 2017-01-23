Sheriff says man attacked family, kil...

Sheriff says man attacked family, killing 1, badly hurting 2

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Authorities say a man attacked his wife and two adult daughters inside a home near Evansville, killing one of them and badly injuring the others. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the man was in custody after apparently injuring himself with a knife during the Monday morning attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnboy YungRambo herion dealer 3 min Concerned 1
James lowe 6 min Alicia 2
Alvey took his life. Stop praising him 7 min Sry 8
black and blue bike sexy driver (Sep '13) 23 min ItsBrittanyBitch 6
Devine custom painting (Apr '14) 34 min Nick 14
kiersten Caudill pass away? 35 min sad 18
Jared VerWayne 37 min Justbeinghonest 6
Darmstadt Family Murder 1 hr Mo E 117
kiersten Caudill 2 hr JME 12
Local drug informants 3 hr Jessica 59
Dead Body found Saturday Nite 11 hr Tooclosetohome 19
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,540 • Total comments across all topics: 278,240,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC