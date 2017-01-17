Shavaz Kay, 22, Evansville

Shavaz Kay, 22-years-old, of Evansville, was taken into custody by the Evansville Police Department on multiple charges including a Resisting Law Enforcement charge, a Level 6 Felony. According to the police report, Officer Aussieker and Officer Toney were in the 200 block of west Maryland Street when they heard what they believed to be 6-8 gun shots.

