Shavaz Kay, 22, Evansville
Shavaz Kay, 22-years-old, of Evansville, was taken into custody by the Evansville Police Department on multiple charges including a Resisting Law Enforcement charge, a Level 6 Felony. According to the police report, Officer Aussieker and Officer Toney were in the 200 block of west Maryland Street when they heard what they believed to be 6-8 gun shots.
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Mitchell
|6 min
|Katie
|2
|so y did Nick blow his brains out?
|9 min
|Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
|4
|Darmstadt Family Murder
|20 min
|Longtime Coming
|14
|Tyler Mohler
|23 min
|Crust man
|2
|Jennifer lynn dixon
|29 min
|millroader
|3
|ryan with cdw
|32 min
|yahhs
|1
|Crystal "CL" Dunbar
|32 min
|eastside
|136
|Snitch for Aleah
|8 hr
|SOMEONESAYSOMETHING
|70
