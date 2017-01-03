Second driver in fatal crash charged ...

Second driver in fatal crash charged with OWITuesday, January 3The...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

The driver of the car in which Skylar Robinson-Williamson was riding when she was killed is now facing OWI charges in that accident. Whitney Winstead, 20, of Boonville has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James and Alicia Lowe 2 min FutureMrsLowe 5
Who suicide out at Central HS? 20 min Kristen 29
Someone jumped off the bridge 21 min Hmm 58
Fred Rogers 34 min wtf 1
hannah williams 36 min k 40
People who have died from overdose 39 min WhoCares 6
Jason Persinger (Sep '12) 51 min Candi 18
Vanderburgh Co Sheriff's Office 3 hr Deputy Dog 74
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,082

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC