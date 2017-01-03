Second driver in fatal crash charged with OWITuesday, January 3The...
The driver of the car in which Skylar Robinson-Williamson was riding when she was killed is now facing OWI charges in that accident. Whitney Winstead, 20, of Boonville has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
