Rev. Kenneth E. Reed
After graduating from Francis Joseph Reitz High School in Evansville in 1946, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as machinist mate 3rd Class aboard the USS Scania . Following his military service, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from University of Evansville, as well as a Bachelor of Sacred Theology degree and PhD in psychology and counseling from Boston University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leroy Strahl III
|8 min
|Choochoo
|3
|Nick Kelly stand off
|9 min
|haha
|31
|Central High School Bullies! Theres Plenty
|13 min
|Sad
|20
|LaTiese Reed
|14 min
|lou
|29
|Vanderburgh Co Sheriff's Office
|17 min
|Po-po gone bad
|2
|hot guy Michael at journeyskidz in mall (Aug '14)
|18 min
|Anonymous
|2
|Roxie Brodie
|23 min
|TheGemini
|14
|Who suicide out at Central HS?
|45 min
|just another notch
|102
|Someone jumped off the bridge
|6 hr
|Tina
|71
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC