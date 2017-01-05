Rev. Kenneth E. Reed

After graduating from Francis Joseph Reitz High School in Evansville in 1946, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as machinist mate 3rd Class aboard the USS Scania . Following his military service, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from University of Evansville, as well as a Bachelor of Sacred Theology degree and PhD in psychology and counseling from Boston University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.