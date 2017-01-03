Rash of Vending Machine Break-ins in EvansvilleMonday, January...
Evansville police are reporting a rash of break-ins to vending machines at various local business, including those in apartment laundry rooms and hotel snack stations. In these cases, entry into the machines was made or attempted by drilling into the coin receptacles, causing damage to the machine.
