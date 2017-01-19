Planned Evansville war museum gets new name, logo
Officials have chosen a new name for a World War II museum they're planning to open in an Evanston airport hangar this spring. The Evansville Courier and Press reported that the planned Freedom Heritage Museum will now be called the Evansville Wartime Museum.
