Paul Krohne

Paul William Krohne died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Brigham and Woman's Hospital in Boston following a battle with cancer. He leaves his wife of 48 years, Carryl Krohne, his high school sweetheart; his son Todd and his wife Zoe; his son Eric; his sister Marilyn and her family; two grandchildren; and many more friends.

