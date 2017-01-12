Pair Lead Police on Chase in Stolen TruckFriday, January 13A man and...
Police say the pair stole a truck in Henderson Friday morning and led authorities on a chase that went over the Twin Bridges and into Evansville. The chase ended on Waterworks Rd. behind the Stateline Fireworks store on highway 41. The suspects ran off but immediately gave up once a police K-9 became involved.
