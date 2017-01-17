Obama shortens sentence for five inma...

Obama shortens sentence for five inmates Wednesday, January 18In...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

In addition to commuting the sentence for former Army soldier Chelsea Manning, President Obama shortened the amount of time that five men are spending in Indiana's prisons. Jeffrey Garrett of Indianapolis was sentenced to life plus 60 months on drug trafficking charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Jones tjmaxx 5 min Stacy 9
Snitch!!! 9 min Icanguessyojob 15
Erica Kemp (Dec '14) 19 min Max 66
bi-men where you at?? 54 min Ray72 1
i just love you! 1 hr SheGoHard 46
blk girls are so jelley of white girls hair 1 hr dopeyo 25
Firehouse Subs Eastside! (Sep '15) 1 hr Tada 28
Snitch for Aleah 6 hr Waiting 51
Hottest moms and grandmas 6 hr Morgan 50
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vanderburgh County was issued at January 18 at 9:24PM EST

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,384 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC