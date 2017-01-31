My Late Uncle's Memories of Germany i...

My Late Uncle's Memories of Germany in the 1930s Haunt Me Today

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Forward

Anti-Semitism had always been a part of German culture before Hitler came to power, my great uncle Ernie Lowenstein told me. But the difference was noticeable as soon as he became chancellor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black people tell me 2 min Eric 2
I got you 1 hr Seriously 4
Roxie Brodie (Jul '16) 2 hr no 31
Amy Walton 2 hr dum dum dum 2
Tristan Wolfe 3 hr His Mother Tramp 2
Fetter Properties (Sep '15) 3 hr The Needy Tenant ... 44
Hot severs of evansville 3 hr Ahhahba 8
Snitch for Aleah 5 hr Mandy 160
The Darmstadt Diddler 6 hr Jus sayin 8
What's the word on the Darmstadt murderer clint 11 hr just wow 10
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,351 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC