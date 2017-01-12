MultiSeal to expand in Evansville
"I appreciate MultiSeal's 25-year history in our community and its commitment to continue growing the company and its workforce in Evansville," Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. "Expansion of the MultiSeal warehouse and operations on Hitch Peters Road will help ensure the company's competitiveness and long-term success," he added.
