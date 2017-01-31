More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

They may not like President Trump's new immigration ban, but student's tell us, it didn't catch them off guard. As soon students like Hassan heard about the ban, members in Scholars for Syria, a local non-profit group on UE's campus took action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I got you 11 min Believe 1
amyjo is a big o'l ho 41 min ashley 2
Roxie Brodie (Jul '16) 57 min Public knowledge 26
Daniel Miley (Feb '15) 1 hr Lol 35
Snitch for Aleah 1 hr Mandy 160
Rosie done lost his marbles 1 hr Wat 2
The Darmstadt Diddler 1 hr Jus sayin 8
What's the word on the Darmstadt murderer clint 6 hr just wow 10
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,443,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC