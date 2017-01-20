Miranda Lambert's 'The Weight of These Wings' Soars into 2017
Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville GRAMMY Award-winner Miranda Lambert's new album, The Weight Of These Wings, ends 2016, and kicks off 2017 on a high note. The new release, The Weight Of These Wings, not only debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Timothy Miller (Jul '12)
|8 min
|Riverside
|8
|is it too much sex?
|17 min
|diddy
|3
|Shatara Southward
|18 min
|Jeff
|7
|women who put partying and sex before they kids (Jul '16)
|21 min
|Matt
|20
|Drive by in the west
|23 min
|Westside
|14
|Jay Sterling security
|38 min
|truth set free
|3
|Baggie chasing ho
|50 min
|Whoa
|4
|Snitch for Aleah
|1 hr
|Stop the lies
|57
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC