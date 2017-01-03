Michele Bryant '86 is President of Defense Trial Counsel of Indiana
Michele S. Bryant, a partner with Wooden McLaughlin LLP in Evansville, Indiana, and 1986 graduate of DePauw University, is the new president of the Defense Trial Counsel of Indiana. The organization assists and supports its members in the substantive and management aspects of their law practices.
