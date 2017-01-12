Mayors host group to discuss roads an...

Mayors host group to discuss roads and infrastructure in IN

The topic of conversation between more than a dozen Mayors from Southwestern Indiana was roads and infrastructure in their meeting on Friday. Mayor Winnecke says the legislation being considered now would contribute up to 350 million dollars more that could be distributed to cities and towns all over Indiana.

