Mayors host group to discuss roads and infrastructure in IN
The topic of conversation between more than a dozen Mayors from Southwestern Indiana was roads and infrastructure in their meeting on Friday. Mayor Winnecke says the legislation being considered now would contribute up to 350 million dollars more that could be distributed to cities and towns all over Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central High School Bullies! Theres Plenty
|29 min
|Sorry
|84
|Timothy Miller (Jul '12)
|37 min
|SadlyRelated
|3
|st marys Dr
|43 min
|praying
|2
|Suicide?
|50 min
|Sad
|14
|Planet Fitness
|54 min
|Member of the club
|1
|Is someone giving clues to Aleah's body in wein...
|2 hr
|Fluff
|2
|morning drinks tmmi
|2 hr
|home ulone
|13
|Snitch for Aleah
|9 hr
|Hmmm
|31
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC