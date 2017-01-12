Man arrested for Attempted Murder after argument turns violent on Lincoln Park Drive
The Evansville Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a shooting on Friday on south Lincoln Park Drive. Chris D. McGuire, 32-years-old, of Evansville, is being charged with Attempted Murder and Battery with a Firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meghan Murphy Where did the thread go
|3 min
|sheaho
|9
|shelby kirby (Mar '16)
|25 min
|Rainy
|5
|Snitch!!!
|30 min
|Kkkk
|2
|Torey Henning
|54 min
|Mr_Logical
|2
|ty bowman
|1 hr
|dollabill
|4
|LADIES: Red flags in men (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Arf Arf
|76
|Long story short
|1 hr
|dollabill
|2
|backpage gone
|2 hr
|Luvit
|30
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC