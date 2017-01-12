Man arrested for Attempted Murder aft...

Man arrested for Attempted Murder after argument turns violent on Lincoln Park Drive

The Evansville Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a shooting on Friday on south Lincoln Park Drive. Chris D. McGuire, 32-years-old, of Evansville, is being charged with Attempted Murder and Battery with a Firearm.

