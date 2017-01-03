Juvenile Arrested in Connection with Central High ShutdownFriday,...

At a joint press conference with The EVSC, Evansville Police and representatives from the local mental health community, Evansville police announced a juvenile was taken into custody for false informing and harassment in the wake of a suicide Tuesday on school grounds. Evansville Police say the juvenile sent a message to himself to make it look like a conversation, then shared it, then others shared it.

