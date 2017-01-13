Indiana court overturns drug convicti...

Indiana court overturns drug conviction after SWAT team detonates stun grenade near a baby

1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

An Indiana court has overturned a man's felony drug convictions because of a SWAT team's "unreasonable" search that endangered an infant, a decision that highlights growing concerns about the militarization of routine police work. The SWAT team executed a "military-style assault" and detonated a flash-bank grenade in close proximity to a 9-month-old after a confidential informant told detectives that he had seen marijuana, cocaine and a firearm in the home, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals' enumeration of the facts of the case.

