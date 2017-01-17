Inauguration March in Evansville
Concerned about the rhetoric that surrounded the recent presidential election, several community leaders have organized a community rally for Friday at Evansville's Four Freedoms Monument . The event will feature a variety of speakers including Evansville's NAACP president Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
