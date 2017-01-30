Immigration Ban UnclearMonday, Januar...

Immigration Ban UnclearMonday, January 30Following President Trump's...

Following President Trump's executive order on Friday limiting entry into the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, a group of New York attorneys is volunteering at John F. Kennedy airport to help notify people of their rights. Attorney Melissa Stewart, formerly of Evansville, is one of the volunteers and says there's a lot of confusion surrounding the ban.

