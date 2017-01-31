Hundreds Unite on Univ. of Evansville Campus, Support Muslims, Refugees
Hundreds join in solidarity for Middle Eastern immigrants now shut out of America after President Donald Trump's executive order bans refugees from seven countries. The University of Evansville is the backdrop for an interfaith rally, where people stand, like shadows in the night, for something more.
