Homeless Count Underway in Evansville Wednesday, January...

Wednesday Jan 25

Evansville's annual Point-in-Time count of the region's homeless population including both sheltered and unsheltered persons will take place Wednesday. The Point-in-Time Count measures the homeless population of a certain area on a single designated day and time each year.

Evansville, IN

