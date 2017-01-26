Homeless Count Underway in Evansville Wednesday, January...
Evansville's annual Point-in-Time count of the region's homeless population including both sheltered and unsheltered persons will take place Wednesday. The Point-in-Time Count measures the homeless population of a certain area on a single designated day and time each year.
|
