Hatfield Works on Jobs and CrimeWednesday, January 11In his first...
In his first session, State Representative Ryan Hatfield of Evansville will focus on legislation aimed at protecting Hoosiers who are at risk of losing their jobs and those who are victims of crime. One proposed bill is a work share program created to help companies and workers during hard economic times.
