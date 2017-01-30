Growing ad agency takes prime space o...

Growing ad agency takes prime space on Monument Circle

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

The ad firm's interior design strategy called for keeping original structural elements and a sense of the building's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old National Hott Tellers 8 min Lit 11
Snitch for Aleah 16 min hmm 140
Brittany 27 min dirty ho 4
Bryce weightman 49 min Smh 2
Mojos boneyard 52 min westsidebutclub 22
Luna at the lucky lady 59 min lol 5
names of guys who hit women 1 hr Felisha 11
Prostitution at the pony 13 hr East 99
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,423,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC