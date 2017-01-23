Four people arrested in interstate drug ring stretching to Georgia
A joint investigation by the Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Indiana State Police, DEA and FBI lead to the arrest of Brett Basham, Shannon Maxian, Lisa Howard, and Jeffrey McKenzie during a raid on Saturday night. They say the raid connects them to a drug ring stretching from Georgia to a warehouse on Kentucky Avenue in Evansville.
