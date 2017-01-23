Four people arrested in interstate dr...

Four people arrested in interstate drug ring stretching to Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

A joint investigation by the Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Indiana State Police, DEA and FBI lead to the arrest of Brett Basham, Shannon Maxian, Lisa Howard, and Jeffrey McKenzie during a raid on Saturday night. They say the raid connects them to a drug ring stretching from Georgia to a warehouse on Kentucky Avenue in Evansville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
elisha grigsby is not jimtown she about to find... 4 min Texas girl 12
Darmstadt Family Murder 10 min whitey ford 39
Seabrook 14 min Wondering 3
Snitch for Aleah 17 min Texas girl 73
Local drug informants 20 min Jessica 42
Review: Williams James & Johnson MD (Jun '14) 22 min agree 14
anyone know Lori Hughes 24 min LuckyRyno 4
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vanderburgh County was issued at January 23 at 10:09AM EST

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC