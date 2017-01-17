EVSC Accepting Applications for On My Way Pre-K Program
The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is now taking applications for the 2017-2018 'On My Way Pre-K' program, a free early childhood education program offered by the state of Indiana. The EVSC is one of the locations offering the program in the Evansville area.
