EVSC Accepting Applications for On My Way Pre-K Program

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is now taking applications for the 2017-2018 'On My Way Pre-K' program, a free early childhood education program offered by the state of Indiana. The EVSC is one of the locations offering the program in the Evansville area.

