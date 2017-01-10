Evansville woman named state fair queen

Evansville woman named state fair queen

Read more: The Republic

The winner was Becca Lax, 20, a 2016 graduate of F.J. Reitz High School in Evansville who is a Purdue University freshman. Bailey Meyer, a Columbus East High School senior, was among the 87 contestants vying to be named Indiana State Fair Queen over the weekend in Indianapolis.

