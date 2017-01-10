Evansville woman named state fair queen
The winner was Becca Lax, 20, a 2016 graduate of F.J. Reitz High School in Evansville who is a Purdue University freshman. Bailey Meyer, a Columbus East High School senior, was among the 87 contestants vying to be named Indiana State Fair Queen over the weekend in Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stripper question
|12 min
|Conflicted
|53
|The Pony
|14 min
|Shasta
|6
|LaKyra Johnson
|22 min
|Wahh
|7
|BEST BARBER in EVANSVILLE? (Jul '12)
|27 min
|Drako
|92
|Ginger from RR
|29 min
|Haha
|3
|Jason Harris jr bragging about the murder in pa...
|35 min
|Player
|4
|wilhelm kurzendoerfer
|36 min
|dont
|5
|How many people did Nick Kelley give aids to?
|1 hr
|hahaha
|53
|Central High School Bullies! Theres Plenty
|3 hr
|pepperoni
|66
|Nick Kelley
|3 hr
|wow
|54
|
