Evansville woman killed in head-on co...

Evansville woman killed in head-on collision Wednesday, January 4The...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

Deputies say the truck had been traveling west on Diamond Avenue. For unknown reasons, the driver crossed into eastbound traffic and hit Redden's SUV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leroy Strahl III 8 min Choochoo 3
Nick Kelly stand off 9 min haha 31
Central High School Bullies! Theres Plenty 13 min Sad 20
LaTiese Reed 14 min lou 29
Vanderburgh Co Sheriff's Office 17 min Po-po gone bad 2
hot guy Michael at journeyskidz in mall (Aug '14) 18 min Anonymous 2
Roxie Brodie 23 min TheGemini 14
Who suicide out at Central HS? 45 min just another notch 102
Someone jumped off the bridge 6 hr Tina 71
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,106 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,621

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC