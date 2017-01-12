Evansville teen arrested for threats ...

Evansville teen arrested for threats against Central Wednesday,...

The arrest of 18-year-old Zachary Morgan was recorded in a police affidavit. Investigators believe Morgan sent threatening emails to the WE-TIP hotline about a bomb threat at Central.

