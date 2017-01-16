Evansville senior Sara Dickey goes ov...

Evansville senior Sara Dickey goes over 1,900 career points

Sunday Sara Dickey scored 17 points to go over 1,900 points in her career. The former Riverton Parke star is the first women's basketball player at the University of Evansville to reach this milestone.

