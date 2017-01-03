Evansville school closed in aftermath...

Evansville school closed in aftermath of ex-student's death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Tribune-Star

A high school in Evansville is closed for the day while police investigate online threats after the death of a 15-year-old former student. In a Facebook post, the district says classes were canceled Friday at Central High School due to "rumors and speculation" about potential threats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evansville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new strip club opening (Jan '14) 1 min Skankhunt42 139
How many people did Nick Kelley give aids to? 23 min Haha 15
Tina is my girl (May '13) 27 min Lol 11
Michael - Craps dealer at the boat 28 min Sad 8
Nick Kelley 32 min Lol 39
Crystal (Mar '15) 34 min Hmm 3
Continual Blocked Crossing 43 min Kalpic 1
See all Evansville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evansville Forum Now

Evansville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evansville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Evansville, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,172 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,133

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC