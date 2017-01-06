Evansville school closed in aftermath of ex-studenta s death
A high school in Evansville is closed for the day while police investigate online threats after the death of a 15-year-old former student. In a Facebook post, the district says classes were canceled Friday at Central High School due to "rumors and speculation" about potential threats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evansville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leroy Strahl III
|8 min
|Choochoo
|3
|Nick Kelly stand off
|9 min
|haha
|31
|Central High School Bullies! Theres Plenty
|12 min
|Sad
|20
|LaTiese Reed
|14 min
|lou
|29
|Vanderburgh Co Sheriff's Office
|17 min
|Po-po gone bad
|2
|hot guy Michael at journeyskidz in mall (Aug '14)
|18 min
|Anonymous
|2
|Roxie Brodie
|23 min
|TheGemini
|14
|Who suicide out at Central HS?
|45 min
|just another notch
|102
|Someone jumped off the bridge
|6 hr
|Tina
|71
Find what you want!
Search Evansville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC